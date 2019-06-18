PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Research is beginning to emerge that processed and ultra-processed foods are wreaking havoc on our health.
Every day it seems a new study shows a link between diet and its influence on our health. Such a study was recently published in Cell Metabolism (1) in May 2019 that looked at the impact of processed foods and how much we eat.
[MORE: Good Morning Arizona stories]
They took two groups, one was given a diet of processed foods and the other a diet of unprocessed foods. The diet composition offered was the same in caloric content, sugar, sodium, fiber and macro-nutrients with the instruction to eat to their appetite.
Keep in mind, this was not a weight loss study. The results were eye opening.
The group that ate the processed foods consumed about 500 calories more per day! So, if we are spending $60 billion annually in the pursuit of weight loss with a 95% failure rate, how do we get ourselves off of the foods that are harming our health and causing weight gain?
The answer to change doesn’t lie with another “diet,” it lies in changing your mind about food, and what its role is in your life. Eating well is about fueling our bodies. Food is our fuel. Dieting disrupts normal body processes, you don’t feel good and the restrictions make it feel punitive. Eating shouldn’t be about punishing ourselves for a goal but fueling our body for daily performance.
The first thing you'll need to do is identify what a processed food is.
Let me make it simple. Anything that comes in a package or a box, a baked good, fast food and most restaurant food is processed. Remember, if food is fuel then it needs to contain things the body needs. When you look at an ingredient list that is a mile long, with words you can’t pronounce or don’t recognize, you probably shouldn’t be eating it.
Fresh fruits, vegetables, raw nuts and seeds, legumes, and whole grains don’t need an ingredient list. They are whole foods.
Once you know what processed foods are, then, I suggest you look at your snacks. Our snacking is notoriously processed. Keep in mind what snacking is for. It is just to get you to the next meal and to provide you with the right nutrition until then.
If you are eating a well balanced diet you probably shouldn’t need a snack, but in case you do, keep a bag of raw unsalted nuts on hand, sliced up cucumber, carrots, celery, or peppers, an apple, orange, banana or other fruit. Nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables will provide you with the needed energy, as well as essential vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytonutrients.
Eating three balanced meals a day goes a long way in the regulation of your energy level, your appetite, and your mood. It does this by helping to regulate your blood sugar and insulin levels. Balance means including more food groups like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, lean protein sources and healthy fats.
Lastly, in trying to crowd out the processed foods with healthier choices, look at your week from an 80/20 perspective. We traditionally eat 21 meals in a week with 20% being around 3-4 meals. Our goal should always be to eat 100% of our choices as whole foods, but we all understand that sometimes life gets in the way and that can't always be realistic. The 80/20 rule gives you some flexibility to eat whole 80% of the time and to have dinner out with a friend, make cookies with your grandchildren, or have your family over for family dinner which would make up the other 20% of the time.
This rule isn’t so you can have a “cheat” day but to give you some wiggle room in your quest for better health.
Now, let's pay close attention to that extra 500 calories we eat when we consume a diet high in processed foods. An excess of 500 calories beyond what your body needs equates to 52 pounds gained in a year. It is time for us to stop kidding ourselves into thinking we don’t need to change and that we just need a “new diet”. The truth is, change the way you view food, see food as the fuel it is for your body, change your mind and your thinking, and that will change your life!
Stephanie Espinoza, MA, RDN, is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at The Nutrition Professionals. Visit: www.NutritionPro.net
Sources: (1) Hall et al., 2019, Cell Metabolism 30, 1-11 August 6, 2019, Published by Elsevier Inc., https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cmet.2019.05.008
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.