PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While coronavirus has dominated health headlines, doctors at Arizona Oncology want to stress that cancer has not gone away.
That is why they have come along side an organization started by a breast cancer survivor they treated whose mission is to help others with the same diagnosis.
Holly Rose fought breast cancer called "Don't be a Chump, Check for a Lump."
Rose is on a mission to help others who have also been diagnosed with breast cancer, as she once was. She has now been cancer-free for some 11 years.
One of the many services they provide for those fighting breast cancer includes funds for a wig.
"It has absolutely nothing to do with vanity," explains Rose as she recalled how important having a wig was to her. "It's your identity, as a woman, wife, mother, sister, friend, and for me, it was my identity as a mom. My youngest wouldn't hug me if i wasn't wearing a wig."
That is because her daughter did not recognize Rose after she lost all her hair.
With two little ones at home, Rose says her breast cancer diagnosis was devastating.
With tears in her eyes, Rose said, "My kids were 9 and 10 at the time. You hear the diagnosis of cancer, and instantly, you think you're going to die. No one tells you, 'you are not going to die. This isn't a death sentence."
Besides wigs, "Don't be a Chump" publishes a magazine full of education and guidance for those navigating a breast cancer journey.
"The evolution of our magazine...It started out as as fun little insert and a couple of pages. Now it is 76 pages."
Rose goes on to explain that, "...we just launched our mammogram program this past year. That has been a huge success. And we just started a survivors program, "super survivors" with Arizona Oncology."
Support groups are not only for those who have be diagnosed, but also their care-givers and families. Doctors from Arizona Oncology, where Rose was treated, also participate in the group sessions.
"You need a whole village. That's absolutely critical in treating the patient," explains Dr. Harshita Paripati. She treats breast cancer patients at Arizona Oncology, and knows that success rates for patients like Rose can be boltered by the support they have outside of the doctor's office.
"Cancer is a life changing event," says Dr. Paripati. "It's not just physically what happens to you, but it changes the patients entire life. It's absolutely critical for them to have that emotional support."
"Treatment was really terrifying," says Rose, explaining that she can come along others battling breast cancer and give them hope because she has been there. "I went through four months of really god-awful chemo-therapy, but the entire team at Arizona Oncology was really, really fabulous."
