PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you have achy knees or pain in the hip?
Have you tried everything to relieve that pain, but nothing seems to do the trick?
Then maybe you are like millions of others, ready for a replacement but dreading the recovery.
Good news is patients are recovering now quicker than ever before and literally walking out of the hospital the very same day.
Gary Robbins, an avid golfer, had his left hip replaced at age 30. Now 20 years later he is having the right one replaced and is looking forward to the new approach that promises to have him golfing sooner rather than later.
“Dr. Gough says I can chip and putt in 2 weeks but full swing in 6 weeks,” said Robbins.
[READ MORE: Good Morning Arizona stories]
Dr. Brandon Gough with the Orthopedic Institute of the West has attracted international interest for the minimally invasive, direct superior muscle sparing approach. He and Gary granted us rare access to the operating room to see firsthand.
“It’s night and day from 10 years ago when I first started,” said Dr. Gough. “This procedure is the real deal.”
Previously, hip replacement meant cutting through muscles, ligaments and tendons to expose the joint, and then replace it but now, Dr. Gough gently moves all those aside, so the patient suffers minimal tissue disruption and is back to their normal activities quicker, without any limitations.
“So before, when I first started, patients had hip precautions meaning they couldn’t sit in certain positions, they couldn’t cross their leg and couldn’t bend past 90 degrees,” said Dr. Gough. “Now with this procedure, because all the muscles are still intact when we are done, the hip is more stable. We have zero precautions.”
Dr. Gough is unique in that he helped design the tools that make this surgery possible, was among the first in the Valley to offer it and travels the world teaching it.
“This is what makes my job wonderful and makes me get out of bed every day and come to work,” said Dr. Gough. “All of that pain is gone, you are not hurting every day, you feel like you can go back to doing all the things you want to do. I mean it gets your life back.”
There are more than a million total hip and knee replacements done in the U.S. every year, and that number is expected to rise to 4 million by 2030.
This approach is the one getting people back on their feet, walking unassisted within an hour of surgery, home within a couple hours and back on the course within a few weeks.
For Gary Robbins, it’s the little things he looks forward to.
“I think for me it will be getting up this afternoon and walking without pain,” he said.