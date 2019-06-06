TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking to score a deal? Every Thursday until August 15, Tempe businesses will be offering specials during the streetcar construction along Mill Avenue.
And although it is not required, you can feel apart of the construction with your very own free hard hat.
[WATCH: Tempe Hard Hat Thursday deals]
Construction on the northbound lanes of Mill Avenue has begun, which will be torn up to make way for Tempe’s new street car system.
Work will happen on Mill Avenue between University Drive and Rio Salado Drive, causing a mile less of on-street parking and potentially a lot more traffic backups.
[WATCH VIDEO: Construction disrupts business on Mill Avenue in Tempe]
This has some Tempe businesses concerned for loss of customers. However, the Downtown Tempe Authority is hoping "Hard Hat Thursdays" will drive customers into stores.
Participating businesses are offering deals, specials and promos all summer long during Hard Hat Thursdays until August 15. Plus, Downtown Tempe Authority will have weekly gift card giveaways both online and on the streets.
Facebook and Instagram users who follow the Downtown Tempe Authority will see weekly gift card giveaways to local, participating businesses.
The Downtown Tempe Safety Patrol, Parking Compliance and Clean Teams will be handling daily, in-person giveaways of gift cards to random people on the streets.
Lastly, Tempe is offering the first 100 Hard Hat Thursday guests their first hour of parking free.
[RELATED: Tempe businesses brace for street car construction on Mill Ave.]
The Downtown Tempe Authority office is located at 310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A-201. You can pick up a free hard hat Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The free parking is on a first-come-first-served basis and is only for applicable parking locations. Follow @downtowntempe on Instagram for up-to-date information on free parking.
[READ MORE: Good Morning Arizona stories]
For a list of participating businesses and more for Hard Hat Thursday, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.