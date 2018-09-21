PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's a unique date night, or even a fun event for friends. Olivia, April and I all took our hubbies along on the Happy Hour History Tour at the Arizona Biltmore Resort.
The tour kicks off on Friday nights at 6:00 p.m. with a glass of champagne. From there, guides walk you through the resort and share stories from the Resort's 90-year glamorous history.
Our tour started in the Aztec Ballroom. The beams are solid copper. The ceiling is gold leaf. Our tour guide, Rob Razavi, tells us Ronald and Nancy Reagan held their honeymoon reception in the room.
Much of the Biltmore's architecture is Frank Lloyd Wright inspired. In fact, we notice all the attention to design detail as we stroll through the hotel.
These tours pull back the curtain on the ultra exclusive accommodations that were made for the stars, including what is called the "Mystery Room."
"Originally, it was only for gentlemen, coming during the day and evening, smoking their cigar and drinking, during the 1930s, during prohibition," explains Razavi. "They would turn the light into the skylight here; and the guys who were drinking would get up and say 'oh, the police are coming,' and go to the secret passing under the staircase."
Not far away from the Mystery Room is suite 1201, which they now call the Clark Gable Room. Apparently the actor insisted on staying in 1201 whenever he checked in.
"This room doesn't have a good view anywhere. The reason is because it is closest to the mystery room," explains Razavi.
Our guide tells of Hollywood's elite frequenting the resort, like Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. Razavi also says the politically powerful also found respite at the Biltmore, including 13 presidents, dating back to Herbert Hoover, and includes the Kennedys, Reagans, Bushes and Obamas.
The tour ends with one of the the Biltmore's signature cocktails. The tequila sunrise was created at the resort. Additionally, bartenders say the Catalina Spritzer was Marilyn Monroe's favorite.
The price of the Happy Hour History Tour is $25 for adults (that includes two cocktails) and $12 for children. You will also receive a 15 percent discount off dining at the resort and at the gift shop.
The resort also offers non-alcoholic tours during the week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:00 am. The cost is $10. The tours are complimentary if you stay at the resort.
