PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Family celebrated a very special anniversary Wednesday.
On Sept. 18, our own Scott Pasmore marked 30 years with 3TV!
Everyone here at AZ Family worked to make it a memorable morning for Scott. The festivities included surprises, special gifts, and some unexpected guest appearances, including former D-Backs star Luis Gonzales and former 3TV morning personality Brad Perry.
Scott, a longtime anchor for Good Morning Arizona, graduated with a degree in Radio and Television from Kansas State University. He then quickly got a job in the nation's smallest TV market in Kirksville, MO.
Scott also worked in Palm Springs, CA, and Albuquerque, NM, before coming to 3TV in 1989!
Scott started anchoring on Good Morning Arizona about six months after the show started and has been the anchor ever since.
In that time, Scott won an Emmy award for his coverage of the L.A. riots. He also has been nominated for an Emmy and has won several local awards for his reporting.
Scott also covered some of the more important stories of the last couple of decades, including the O.J. Simpson trial and Oklahoma City bombing.
He has covered politics, sporting events and important stories around Arizona over the past three decades.
