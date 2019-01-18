(3TV/CBS 5) -- I have great news: the American Dream is alive and well! And it's not just available to people born into rich families or people who win the lottery. Anyone can become a millionaire!
I know, culture says building wealth is impossible for ordinary people. But it's not true. How do I know?
My team and I recently conducted the largest study of millionaires ever, over 10,000 of them. We discovered common habits and behaviors they shared. They explained how to become a millionaire.
The good news is, you can do those things too, and if you follow their lead, you can become a millionaire too.
MILLIONAIRE MONEY HABITS
We surveyed millionaires across the US and found five specific things that these people think and do:
1. MILLIONAIRES STAY AWAY FROM DEBT
I say this all the time on my podcast and at live events. Debt is the number one problem keeping you from building wealth. With debt, you're constantly pulling yourself out of a hole instead growing your money.
Before you do anything else, get rid of all of your debt except the mortgage using the debt snowball. Out of the millionaires we spoke with, 73 percent never carried a credit card balance in their lives and 68 percent never took out a penny in student loans.
Can you imagine how much you could invest in mutual funds when your money isn't going to credit card bills and student loans? Having debt now doesn't mean you will never reach millionaire status, but it does mean you need to start attacking that debt at full velocity.
2. MILLIONAIRES LIVE ON A BUDGET
I know, the dreaded B-word. Before you stop reading, here's a stat for you: 93 percent of the millionaires we studied said they stick to the budgets they create. That means millionaires use a budget. Now, if these everyday millionaires see the value of making a spending plan every month, then it seems logical that the rest of us need to follow one too!
You can either decide how to move toward your future, or you can let life happen to you. I don't know about you, but I'd much rather stay in the driver's seat.
3. MILLIONAIRES LIVE BELOW THEIR MEANS
You're probably thinking millionaires are in high-paying jobs that provide large paychecks. So, you'd be surprised to hear that one-third of millionaires never made more than six figures in a single working year. It's not about how much they make, it's what they do with the money they have. In fact, we found, on average, millionaires spend less than $200 a month at restaurants and less than $35 on a pair of jeans. It's not about how much they make, it's what they do with the money they have.
Day after day, they make concrete decisions that will move them toward their goals. 94 percent of millionaires say they live on less than they make, compared to 55 percent of the general population. And, 95 percent of them say they plan ahead and save in advance for big expenses, compared to 67 percent of the general population.
4. MILLIONAIRES INVEST CONSISTENTLY
They put their money away month after month, year after year. In our study we found that 75 percent of our millionaires make regular, consistent investing part of their ongoing personal finances. Seventy-nine percent invest inside a company plan and 74 percent invest outside of the company plan, meaning most millionaires invest in both. If I were a betting man, I'd go with majority here. Their portfolios are proof positive of the power of perseverance.
If you're a millennial, you have one advantage over every other generation that gives you the best opportunity to build wealth time! 8 out of 10 millennials already wished they were investing more toward retirement and wealth building.
5. MILLIONAIRES PUT RETIREMENT AHEAD OF KIDS COLLEGE
I know you love your children and want the best for them, I do too! But I have to share an unpopular opinion with you: when it comes to retirement, you have to put yourself first. There's a 100 percent chance you will retire, but only 53 percent chance your college student will graduate. As flight attendants instruct us to do when preparing for takeoff, put YOUR oxygen mask on first! Invest 15 percent of your income into a 401(k) and Roth IRA, then you can start contributing money to an ESA (Education Savings Account) or 529. There are other options to help your child pay for college like scholarships, grants and getting a job. There aren't other options to help pay for your retirement.
You don't want to become a burden for your child later on, so investing in retirement first could be the most loving thing you could do.
WHAT'S KEEPING YOU FROM BECOMING A MILLIONAIRE?
The process for becoming an everyday millionaire isn't complicated. The steps are easy to follow. The key is actually following the plan for the long-term. Building wealth is a marathon, not a sprint. It takes planning, sacrifice, and hard work.
Keep your eye on the prize the $1 million mark. Learn from others who've already reached that summit and follow their lead. Be intentional and persistent, and work hard toward your goal.
You can do this!
