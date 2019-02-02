PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- They're starting a Habitat for Humanity home build today but this one is very different.
Volunteers from Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, APS, SRP, Freedom Financial, State Farm and Lowes are building a home for the Zenagebriel Family in South Phoenix.
According to officials, the Zenagebriel Family immigrated from Ethiopia six years ago with their two boys and later added a baby girl once settled in Arizona.
Officials added the family have lived in a two bedroom house since,
They recently learned their son Yisak has some developmental problems and their need for more space became more evident.
The Women's Build program is helping with the organization to bulid the new home for the family.
The program is focused on bringing women in the community together for a common purpose whether learning new skills or simply adding news ones to their tool belt.
The south Phoenix home wont be ready for another four months. The project is expected to be finished right around Mother's Day.
