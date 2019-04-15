Easter is coming quickly! Are you still finding an activity that you and your family can do?
No worries! Alicia Markham with Deals Diva has found a few deals to get us all ready for less.
1) Luci's at the Orchard will have the Easter Bunny on site this Saturday, April 20th from 10-12 so you can say hello and snap some pics. The bunny will be handing out candy and tickets for free scoops of gelato for the kiddos.
2) If you're near Peoria you won't want to miss the Dolly Sanchez Easter Egg hunt also this Saturday, April 20th. From 8 a.m. to noon, they're offering egg hunts, inflatables, fun, and more! Mr. and Mrs. Bunny will be there and the event is free when you bring a canned food donation for St. Mary's and Westside Food Bank Alliance.
3) Westgate Entertainment District is offering FREE downloadable photos with the Easter Bunny to all families. The bunny will be on site from 11-8 all week with a break from 3-4. Desert Ridge Marketplace will be offering free photos as well from 11-7.
4) Honeybaked Ham can make any Easter feast more complete and if you head to dealsinaz.com you can score a coupon for $5 off your bone-in half ham or boneless ham. You can also save on sides!
For more deals around the Valley, visit dealsinaz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.