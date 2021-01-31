PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you been impacted by COVID-19? You may be eligible for the Tiny Home Grant Program.
Uncharted Tiny Homes has teamed up with Operation Tiny Home to create a down payment assistance program to help anyone struggling with hardship. The grant will pay the down payment and after that, you will be responsible for the mortgage.
The tiny homes are only 215 square feet. It comes with a mini kitchen set-up and a full bathroom. It's almost like a studio apartment but in house form.
Mike Partanna, owner of Uncharted Tiny Homes, says their flat model starts at $75,000 and they are all customizable. Each home is also built on wheels.
"They are good for guesthouses, in-law suites, cabins, RVs, whatever you want."
Who can apply for a Tiny Home Grant?
Anyone in need of housing or financial support possibly from COVID-19, natural disasters, illness, aging out of foster care, disability, surviving spouse of a military member or public protector. The idea is to help them get back on their feet by helping them put a down payment on a tiny home purchase.
Uncharted Tiny Homes is a local Arizona home building company that helps build tiny homes for those who need them. They offer financing up to $100,000 with a 20% down payment.
You can be in your new custom tiny home in about five to six months so if you apply now, maybe you can find your new tiny home by June or August of 2021.
For more information or how to apply for a grant, you can visit their website here.