CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ten students graduating from Chandler Preparatory Academy have maintained perfect GPAs for all four years of high school.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average high school GPA is 3.0.
These students are well above average with the highest GPA among them being 4.87. All maintained at least a 4.0 for all four years of their high school careers.
The group will graduate on Friday, May 24.
The students are Calen Janesky, Emma Norton, Meghan Kwong, Eric Unterkofler, Ryan Shahriari, Thayer Aletheia-Zomlefer, Emily Gottry, Alyssa Fink, Ali Cohen, and Olivia Vilaboy.
Chandler Preparatory Academy is a Great Hearts Public Charter School.
Great Hearts is a non-profit that includes primary, middle and high-schools in the Metro Phoenix area.
(1) comment
Why not showcase all students who have done this? My Daughter have maintained above 4.0 her entire time in school. She even graduated a year early this year. But no news about her....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.