GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Goodyear is booming, attracting some of the biggest corporate names and thousands of new jobs. After decades of planning, the city welcomes this growth that shows no sign of slowing.
Savvy entrepreneurs, like Tina Beatty of Taco Redemption, recognize Goodyear is sizzling.
“We did our research,” said Beatty. “We know Goodyear is one of the quickest growing cities on the west side, the demographic is right, we want people who understand quality and value.”
In fact, Beatty, an experienced restaurateur, may have underestimated just how ready Goodyear residents are for new dining options.
“We sold out of carne asada, our angus carne asada, so yeah, we had a good opening day for sure,” she said.
And business owners anticipate many more good days. Everywhere you look in Goodyear crews are building new apartments, new homes, new roads and new businesses.
Some 1,800 new jobs were announced last year and already 1,000 have been announced so far this fiscal year.
City Manager Julie Arendall credits years of preparation and planning for the big payoff.
“It is a high priority of council to bring good quality jobs to Goodyear to increase of the quality of life of our residents,” said Arendall. “We want to be a community that is vibrant and thriving, so residents can live in and thrive throughout all stages of life.”
Right now, 90 percent of Goodyear residents drive somewhere else for work but the city is hoping more jobs and affordable housing will change that.
There are a growing number of warehouse and distribution centers, household names, situated along the Loop 303, employing thousands.
“It is in the flight plan of Luke Air Force base, so it was the perfect location for those type of businesses to locate because it couldn't be residential or other uses,” said Arendall.
The greatly anticipated Nike plant could bring as many as 500 new jobs.
UPS is hiring 1,000 people. Anyone interested can apply on jobs-ups.com
Macy's is hiring 4,600. Anyone interested can apply at macysjobs.com
Andersen Windows is building a new warehouse and distribution center in Goodyear where the Loop 303 expansion and Interstate 10 will make distribution easy for all.
“Businesses support businesses and we believe this is a much larger community that is developing,” said Jim Moulton, Vice President West Operations of Andersen.
Anderson will be hiring some 400 people over the next couple years.
No word on how many jobs the two new Microsoft data centers will bring, but its build alone will create 1,000 new construction jobs.
“It's a really exciting time to be in Goodyear because everything is coming together at the same time,” said Arendall.
Even so, the city is only 11% built out and to accommodate continued growth requires thoughtful planning.
The city is working to diversify its water resources, building two new fire stations and breaking ground on a new recreation campus.
In the meantime, Goodyear residents clamoring for more family fun are finding it at Urban Air, a super high energy place lured by the city’s high energy.
“We try to find spots that aren't over saturated, and this town is growing,” said Dale Fedewa
Goodyear is growing with greater opportunities to live, work, eat and play and shows no signs of slowing anytime soon.
While manufacturing and distribution sectors continue to grow, Goodyear is also focused on bringing more tech companies and corporate headquarters to town.