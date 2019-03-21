PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the most talked about historic neighborhoods in Phoenix, Encanto-Palmcroft is having their 20th Home Tour and Street Fair on Sunday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can get a glimpse into one of Phoenix’s original historic neighborhoods and see how other people lived in the past.
Ten homes, which were built between 1920 and 1940, will be on tour. The neighborhood is boosting things up with local vendors, food trucks, live music and a beer and wine garden hosted by Huss Brewery.
Tickets start at $18 for early birds and go up to $25 on day of. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket.
One of the homes on tour was owned and occupied by J.H Welsh, Jr., a second-generation Phoenician and partner in his father’s pioneer plumbing business.
The home was originally constructed in 1937 as a 2-bedroom, 1-bath Ranch home. It has since undergone several transformations into what is now a 4-bedroom, 3-bath and 2-car garage home.
Another home on Holly Street was featured in a Lifetime movie in 1996.
You can see these homes and more while on an old-fashioned trolley ride with a tour guide providing commentary on the history of the neighborhood.
The Home Tour and Street Fair only occurs every two years, so there aren't many chances like this one.
Ticket sales and food vendors can be found at 12th Avenue and Holly Street.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit encantopalmcroft.org.
