GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--It's going to be a big weekend ahead for the city of Glendale.
With five big events coming to Glendale this Saturday, the city is already gearing up for how to handle the traffic, safety, and all the people coming in.
Glendale city officials say they are expecting over 100,000 people in a two square mile area.
Some of the events happening this weekend include the Garth Brooks concert at State Farm Stadium, two Cirque de Soleil shows at stadium's parking lot and Dodgers and White Sox's Spring training game at nearby Camelback Ranch. Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood is hosting a tailgate party in the parking lot prior to the concert.
According to State Farm Stadium, the crowd expected for the Brooks concert is "the biggest ever for an entertainment show."
If you are planning to attend any of the events, the city is recommending the following:
•Plan Ahead
• Avoid heavy traffic and arrive between noon and 2 p.m.
• Use rideshare apps such as Lyft and Uber. For new lyft users, use promo code STATEFARMSTADIUM for $5 off your first four rides.
• If you are coming from the east Valley, consider taking SR51 or Loop 101 North to avoid construction delays on I-10 West. Get the latest on restrictions at az511.gov.
• Bring a cooler and some snacks and “tailgate” at the Great Lawn starting at 3 p.m.
• Check your bag. The clear bag policy is in effect. If using a rideshare service, make sure your belongings adhere to the policy, there will be no provisions for checking bags anywhere in the area. Tanger Outlets is offering a free clear tote while supplies last.
• Convenient parking is available in the Glendale Entertainment District including State Farm Stadium and Westgate.
• Before 1 p.m. parking is free at Westgate parking lots for patrons only. After 1 p.m., parking at Westgate is on a first come, first served basis (pre-purchase parking passes are not available).
• Westgate’s parking validation program WILL NOT be in effect on this day (parking receipts cannot be redeemed at Westgate stores & restaurants).
• Neighborhood parking is strictly prohibited.
• Cirque Du Soleil and Trisha’s Tailgate ticket holders, use the directions on your parking JuJu pass.
• Purchase parking passes in advance at https://parkingjuju.com/.
• Plan on $20.00 parking fee, no matter where you park.
• Speed up the process with cash and exact change, but credit cards will be accepted.
• Do not rely on GPS or your favorite apps, as they do not take into account how to access specific lots.
• Freeway signs will have information on quickest exit.
• After exiting follow roadway information signs and police directions.
• Follow @GlendaleAZPD on Twitter for event day traffic updates.
For more information, visit westgateaz.com.
