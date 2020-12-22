GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale man built a photo studio at his home so families could send their loved ones a nice holiday photo during the pandemic.
Chadwick Fowler realized that a lot of people are going to have a tough time making plans and arrangements to see loved ones this holiday season due to COVID-19.
He took that into mind and figured the best way to step in would be to build a photo studio. It is complete with a holiday-esque background that your family can pile into for a few pictures.
The best part? The pictures are free!
If you want a free holiday photo, head over to Fowler's studio at 18221 N 67th Drive in Glendale Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be plenty of social distancing according to Fowler since the studio was purposely set up with that in mind. It's a huge open air studio. Masks will also be encouraged to be worn while waiting for your photo.
For more information, you can visit his website here.