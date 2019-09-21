PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A local foundation aimed at empowering girls is hosting a special event to connect girls and their mothers Saturday morning.
The “Shine Brightly Summit” is happening at COHoots located 221 E. Indianola Avenue in Phoenix today from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The goal of the foundation is to help girls become strong resilient leaders. The summit will focus on helping girls gain the skills to be more confident, brave, and to build positive relationships.
Activities include special speakers and team building games.
The event is open to the public for moms and their daughters. Walk-ins are welcome at the door for $25 each.
If you’re not able to make this event, there’s another summit scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16.
For more info, visit girlsrulefoundation.org