CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for some good grub this Super Bowl weekend?
Ginger Monkey Tavern in Chandler has your back with two Super Bowl-themed burgers.
They are: The Brady Brisket Burger and the Goff GOAT Cheese Burger.
Both burgers are available until Feb. 3.
The burgers are going for $15 and $2 of every burger sold is being donated to East Valley Flag Football. The non-profit organization offers NFL jerseys and NFL flags for co-ed players 5- to 14-years-old. They are the largest NFL-approved league in Arizona with over 100 teams every season.
The Brady Bisket Burger is made with a burger patty, beef brisket, melted cheddar, fried onion, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and chipotle aioli.
The Goff GOAT Burger consists of a goat cheese stuffed burger with fig and onion jam, cripsy pancetta, shredded lettuce and tomato.
Ginger Monkey Tavern is located at 135 W. Ocotillo Road in Chandler. For more information, call 480-802-6659 or visit facebook.com/gingermonkeyaz.
