SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Life is about to get a little sweeter. The interactive candy exhibit called "Candytopia" has officially opened Scottsdale.
The three-month-long pop-up art installation opened at the Scottsdale Quarter on Friday, Oct. 11. Tickets are on sale now, and folks are urged to purchase early to secure the best times and dates.
The candy-coated adventure is only here for a limited time, and will close its doors Dec. 29.
[PHOTOS: Take a peek inside this "outrageously interactive candy wonderland"]
Anyone with a sweet tooth or a wish for the whimsy will love this interactive candy wonderland.
You'll feel like you've got the golden ticket when you enter the sprawling sanctuary of confectionery bliss. You'll stroll through a series of interactive art installations in 14 carefully curated rooms and environments.
Be showered in confetti by candy-coated unicorn pigs, or swim in a pool of 300,000 marshmallows.
[WATCH: Ian Schwartz lets inner child out at Candytopia]
And did we mention samples? Nine samples of candy items will be given out throughout the experience including chocolate truffles and bags of gummy bears.
"Candytopia" has delighted more than a million guests across the country, including celebs like Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Biel, Bruce Willis, and Adam Sandler.
Candytopia is also available for private events and birthday parties.
You can buy your tickets online NOW.
🍭💖🎊 CANDYTOPIA #SCOTTSDALE Tickets are NOW AVAILABLE! 🍬🍫🌈 https://t.co/pnQW9gQjzY🍭💖🎊 Tag someone you want to go with 💜📸: @huyenbtran pic.twitter.com/wj6c50CsIp— Candytopia (@thecandytopia) September 17, 2019