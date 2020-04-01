SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- These uncertain times have lots of people thinking about and planning for the future. Right now, there's a unique sense of urgency for people to set up their wills and end-of-life directives.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, meeting with a lawyer face-to-face is more complicated than ever before, but there are ways to get your affairs in order without leaving your house.
In Arizona, you need two witnesses and a notary to sign a will to make it valid. Even though some states allow "virtual notarization," Arizona does not. That's why Radix Law in Scottsdale uses notaries in other states. Jonathan Fruitkin with Radix Law says times are changing, and they want to be more flexible as people practice social distancing and avoid going out in public.
"So basically what you are doing is signing your name instead of on a piece of paper, you are signing it using your mouse or trackpad, and we are all watching you sign it, and at the same time, we are watching your signature appear," says Fruitkin.
Radix makes a recording just in case there's any confusion later.
If you're not ready to make your will, Fruitkin advises that you at least fill out the state's power of attorney form. It's free, and you don't need an attorney to help you complete it. The link to the form and more information can be found HERE.
You can also call the Radix Law office at 602-606-9300 or visit them online.
Remember, any DIY wills or legal documents could be deemed invalid if they don't meet all of the legal requirements of your state.