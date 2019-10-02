PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parent/teacher conferences bridge the connection between home and school.
At Madison Schools, we focus on the whole child and partnering with parents to help children develop socially, emotionally and academically.
[VIDEO: Talking to the teacher: How to get the most out of parent/teacher conferences]
During your parent teacher conference, your child’s teacher may share:
• Student data
• Assignments
• Quizzes and/or test
• Progress reports
As parents look to prepare for their conference they can:
• Review recent assignments brought home
• Prepare questions
• Talk to your child and understand their concerns prior to the meeting
We’ve also compiled a few suggested Do’s & Don’ts that may help with your conference:
Conference Do’s and Don’ts:
• Don’ be late
• They have a tight schedule meeting with multiple families each day
• Don’t wander off-topic
• Conferences are typically only 15-20 minutes
• Don’t expect a quick solution to a complex situation
• Schedule a follow-up meeting
• Don’t expect a medical or mental diagnosis
• They can report symptoms, but are not doctors
• Do: Ask how you can partner with the teacher
• Do: Bring questions
• Do: Ask how your child is interacting with others
• Do: Ask how your child is doing emotionally
• Do: Ask about academic strengths and weaknesses
• Do: Ask what you can do to reinforce classroom learning at home
• Do: Come with a solutions mindset
What are some of the best ways to support both your child and their teacher?
Make sure to read teacher notes or updates sent home in backpacks, texts they send, or updates to an online class portal.
It’s also important to let your child’s teacher know if something is going on at home such as illness, divorce or a new baby.
Finally, finding ways to volunteer in the classroom, or let the teacher know you’re happy to bring some of their prep-work home to complete such as cutting, stapling, grading, etc. can help you better understand the teacher’ priorities and the content your child is studying.
Madison Schools are currently accepting applications for enrollment at their eight elementary and middle schools. Visit madisonaz.org/enrollment/ to learn more.