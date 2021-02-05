GILBERT, AZ (3TVCBS 5) -- A Gilbert family has made a special bond with their neighborhood garbage man, and it's helping them find some happiness during the isolation associated with this coronavirus pandemic.
3-year-old Zander Parker, and his 4-year-old sister Reylee, have become fascinated, and according to mom Lisa, a little obsessed, with watching the big blue garbage truck roll down their street. It all started when Zander would wave at garbage trucks as the family drove around town.
Then the pandemic hit. They were forced to stay home a lot more, so Lisa came up with an idea.
"You know, we should just go outside and wave when they come on Mondays. We started making it a tradition. As soon as Zander hears it, he just bolts for the door," said Lisa.
Initially, Reylee wasn't on the same page as little brother.
"At first, it would scare Reylee, but then she went out there, and he would always wave and always honk, and so then she got really comfortable, and now it's like, she supports Zander's love for it. And she's always patting his back, like 'Look! He's here for you!'" said Lisa.
Recently, Lisa started videotaping their encounters.
Sometimes with bed head and in pajamas, whether the sun is shining- or not, the kids cheer, smile, wave and sometimes even break out in dance, all for their beloved driver.
For Zander's 3rd birthday last month, he paid tribute to their friendship by celebrating with a garbage truck themed party.
Then on one special morning, Zander and Reylee got to meet their friend- in person.
Heavy equipment operator Jarrod Towe has worked for the town of Gilbert for 17 years. Being a dad himself, he says he has a soft spot for the kids.
"I just love the interaction with them. They see these trucks come by and they love it, and it makes us feel special," said Towe.
As a small token of Towe's appreciation for their enthusiasm, he got out of his big garbage truck and handed the kids their own, tiny trash trucks.
"It's just so sweet. It's such a sense of community, and the fact that he even took the time to gift them that was so cool," said Lisa.
According to Lisa, these visits from the garbage man truly start their week on a high note.