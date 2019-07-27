PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Happening today, kids will get the opportunity to get free breakfast, a backpack and school items while supplies last.
The Tools for School event put on by the Herozona Foundation lasts from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning at South Mountain Community College.
[WATCH: Tools 4 Schools event]
The event is for students kindergarten through 8th grade.
Free items will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.
What makes this event different is that there will be college prep workshops.
Thousands of people are expected to attend.
This is event is also made possible by community partners: APS, UPS, Bank of America, Maricopa Community Colleges.
