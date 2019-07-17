PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Department of Economic Security reports that there are 29,763 children reported throughout Arizona as homeless, with more than 800 of them completely unsheltered.
That’s why local ballroom dancers at Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Arizona are lacing up their dancing shoes to help local children and their mothers in need of a safe and supportive home.
Professionals and students at Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Arizona are hosting Mambo for Moms, a beginner’s level ballroom and Latin dance class on Thursday, July 18 at 6:00 p.m.
The evening will benefit The Anchor House and their mission to provide a safe, supportive home for single moms and their kids to receive hope and healing.
“There are so many single moms, pregnant or already with children, in need of a safe home in Phoenix,” Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Phoenix North Co-owner Sarah Petrov said, “We’re thrilled to raise awareness and funds for such a meaningful cause.”
Tickets for the inaugural Mambo for Moms are $7 and are available to the public.
The studio will also accept donations and host a raffle with all proceeds benefiting The Anchor House.
Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Phoenix North is located at 1107 E. Bell Road Suite 9. Click here for tickets.
