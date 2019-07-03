(3TV/CBS 5) -- The Banner Poison and Drug Information Center warns people of the most common calls they receive over July 4th weekend.
Glow sticks and glow jewelry, fireworks, alcohol and scorpion stings are the most common calls the center receives.
Stay safe this Fourth of July and call Banner Poison and Drug Information Center at (800) 222-1222 if you have an emergency related to drugs or poisoning.
Whether it’s a scorpion sting, medication question, first aid advice or potential poisoning, the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center in Phoenix is available 24/7.
When calling the center, you’ll speak with a nurse or poison information provider specifically trained in handling poison and drug-related emergencies.
Assistance is available in more than 150 languages.
For more information, go to bannerhealth.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.