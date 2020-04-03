PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- Video of a former Arizona State University football player is going viral. Gus Farwell played football at ASU with Jake Plummer and went to the Rose Bowl. Now people from all over the world are watching video of him singing opera from his balcony. He lives in Barcelona with his wife and kids and has been quarantined for weeks.
Every night, people go out to their balconies to applaud emergency responders and health care workers. On the first night, Farwell was overcome with emotion and broke out in just a little bit of song. The next night, he decided to sing a bit more. On the fourth night, his 12- and 14-year-old daughters decided to record video, and it went viral.
"It's overwhelming, just when I think it's going to peter out. It's something to look forward to every night," Farwell told me via Skype. "I'm now having requests yelled out across the street. [There's a] real sense of community here now."
Farwell says two little girls who live in his building even drew a picture of him singing in crayon and asked him to sing again.
He says the lockdown has been surreal, and now the response from around the world is surreal, as well. Farwell says he appreciates the support he's received from the Sun Devil Nation. He also says if anyone wants to take a chance on an unknown tenor, he's available.