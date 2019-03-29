MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Flagstaff man and MIT grad, Jim Corning has invented what he is calling the FanFlyer, a quadcopter that he hopes will change the way people commute.
Corning says his personal flyer is small enough to fit into a parking space and can roll right into a garage.
"The personal aviation market has been stagnant for years, but we have a big opportunity to create a new generation of personal aircraft that will give us a totally new experience for recreation and travel. These personal flyers will also have significant uses for police, military, search and rescue and forest fire fighting. Drone technology will be the key to making these craft safe, fun and easy to fly," Corning said.
Corning has worked in aviation for 30 years and has worked on F-111 and F-16 flight test instrumentation.
The FanFlyer model will be at the Future of Flight Pavilion at Mesa's Falcon Field Airport Air Show on Saturday, March 30.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and the FanFlyer will be unveiled at 10 a.m.
Find more information about the air show here.
