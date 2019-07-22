(3TV/CBS 5)-- It happens more than you realize, you adopt a new pet, and in no time it runs away. Why do some dogs bolt? Is something triggering this behavior, or are they just skittish? It's a situation the Arizona Small Dog Rescue sees all too often.
According to AZSDR Board President Dr. Kim Smith, an alarming number of newly adopted dogs are lost within the first 24 to 48 hours. Transitions to a new place are scary and confusing, and adopting a dog that has experienced any kind of trauma can make the transition even scarier. July is National Pet Loss Prevention Month, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue is on a mission to help recent adopters do everything they can to keep their new family members safe.
For many of these animals, even the simplest things can trigger a dog’s instinctive “flight mode,” says Smith. “Fireworks and thunderstorms are the most common triggers, but even more mundane sounds like sirens, household appliances or children at play in the backyard can make them bolt," she says. "Dogs can be afraid of hats, sunglasses, brooms—and some prefer men to women or vice versa.”
It’s not uncommon for people to make a few mistakes after adopting a dog—usually during the first month where everything is new and you are both still adjusting. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and perhaps begin to expect too much of your dog. The first month should be the "getting to know you" phase. It sets the tone. You are getting to know the dog’s temperament and ways while the dog is getting used to its home and to you.
To help you and your dog during this important transition time, Arizona Small Dog Rescue has advice:
• Rule number one: proper identification! Make sure your dog is micro-chipped, and that the chip is registered in your name. Keep a properly fitted collar on at all times with a tag that includes your contact information.
• Don’t try to do too much too soon. Give him time and space to explore, decompress and proceed at a pace that is on his terms, not yours. It is natural to want to pick him up and cuddle him or have him by your side, but don’t force it.
• Skip going to the pet store. It’s natural to want to take your new pet shopping for treats and toys, or to visit friends or family, but resist the urge. Give your dog several days to settle in before starting to introduce unfamiliar people and experiences.
• Prepare a safe zone. Set up a comfy, private space where your dog can go to chill. An open crate, roomy enough for him to stand in, works well, especially with a blanket over the top and sides to create a “fort” effect.
• Make time to bond. Adjust your schedule if necessary so you can spend time with your dog and observe. Let your dog explore his new environment with you present, but not overbearing.”
• Leash train your dog. Before venturing out in public, devote plenty of time to “practice walking” in the backyard or an enclosed patio area. Make sure there are no “tools” (chairs, trash cans, lawn mowers) to assist a fear dog over the fence, and, if there is a gate, keep it locked at all times. Get your dog accustomed to his harness and leash, and practice basic commands like “come” and “stay” using treats as a reward.
• Use food to bond. Treats can be a powerful tool for influencing behavior. Even hand feeding your dog for the first few days can teach him to associate you with good things.
• Be patient! Don’t expect perfection. While some dogs are quick to adjust to their new homes, others need more time, love and care so they can begin to heal and feel safe again. Helping your dog go through this healing process will almost always make your bond even stronger.
For more info: azsmalldog.org
Leslie Tweeton has been a volunteer with AZSDR for 6 years. She is the personal assistant to two dogs and two cats.
