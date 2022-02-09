SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- They call it the "Greatest Show on Grass," and believe us, it takes a lot of work, months worth, to get it done. Arizona's Family is taking you inside the planning, preparations, and final touches needed as thousands descend upon Scottsdale, with golf fans eagerly watching... and waiting.

Scottsdale businesses see big boom:

The tournament provides few better economic opportunities for businesses close to TPC Scottsdale. Elliott Polakoff spoke to one local business who saw a stream of golfers begin to pour in days before the start of the Open.

New this year? Legalized sports betting!

For the first time ever, there will be legalized gambling at WM Phoenix Open. Betting company DraftKings has an app and physical site on-location. David Caltabiano shows us how to gamble in the 21st Century.

Keeping drunk drivers off our roads

The Scottsdale Police Department and multiple law enforcement agencies will be looking to crack down on drunk driving. David Caltabiano spoke with officers about the DUI enforcement efforts out in full force.

Keeping an eye on the WM Phoenix Open

How does the crowd get so quiet?

A group of people that are part of the Gallery Management also known as the "Quiet People." While they used to be known as marshals, the "Quiet People" serve a purpose to keep the environment courteous to the player. They are, after all, working.

Thousands to attend Coors Light Birds Nest

The Greatest Show on Grass kicked off a little early with country music stars Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion. And this weekend, thousands will attend the 2022 Coors Light Birds Nest. Elliott Polakoff takes a look inside the first concert at the Coliseum.

Recycling efforts help keep everything clean and tidy

In 2021, even with limited crowds, 100 tons of product were recycled. And since 2013, over 2,800 tons have been put into the recycle loop. As the Open returns to fully capacity, how do you what goes where in the recycling bins? Sean McLaughlin explains.