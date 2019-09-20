SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get a glimpse of Arizona icon Frank Lloyd Wright's house, Taliesin West with tours of the home and garden area.
Taliesin West is located at 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd in Scottsdale.
Different tours are available for all ages including the "Insights Tour" and the "Behind the Scenes Tour" which offers a light snack and tea in the colorful Taliesin West Dining Room.
The following tours are available:
Insights Tour: Offered daily from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended. This tour lasts 90 minutes.
Behind the Scenes Tour: This three hour tour is offered Monday and Saturday at 9:15 a.m. and Thursdays at 2:15 p.m. Reservations are required.
Details Tour: Offered daily at 4 p.m. Reservations are required for this two hour tour.
Night Lights Tour: Offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Reservations are required. The tour is two hours long.
Private Collections Tour: Offered Friday, Sept. 20, Wednesday Oct. 16, Wednesday Nov. 20, and Wednesday Dec. 18. Reservations are required. The tour is 45 minutes long.
For more details and pricing, go to franklloydwright.org