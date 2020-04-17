PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If your kids have energy to burn during this quarantine, there are lots of great virtual options that will both keep them active and help support local businesses at the same time.
We tried options with my two boys, ages 10 and 7. First up, we learned some new kicks with online karate classes.
Carter Heightsman usually teaches karate at Lifetime Fitness clubs, but is offering his own online karate classes while the gym is closed. Kids can join via Zoom twice a week for free.
Many gyms like Orange Theory and Burn Boot Camp are offering workouts for members at home--and as a bonus offering workouts for kids.
"We transitioned to live cams for our members to keep them sane and healthy," said Carie Perham of Burn Boot Camp Gilbert East. "And all of our kids are home too and kids need this just as much as we do.
You do have to be a member to participate, although the gym let us try some workouts for the purpose of this story. My kids loved that you could use equipment from your own house like making a ladder to jump through out of towels.
If you're itching to learn something new during quarantine, why not try some new dance moves?
For a monthly fee, Bricks Dance Studio in Phoenix give you access to their online library of zoom classes, and also pre-recorded classes like tap, pom and cheer, tumbling and jazz and contemporary. My son and I decided to try a hip-hop class and we had a blast! And as it turns out, I'm not the only mom working on her moves right now.
"We have had a huge trend in parents joining in on classes, which we're loving and it's turning into a fun family activity," said Mandy Durante, owner of Bricks.
Find all the information on these classes here:
- Bricks Dance Studio: bricksstudio.com (602) 954-5200
- Burn Boot Camp: burnbootcamp.com
- Carter Heightsman Karate (480) 307-3691