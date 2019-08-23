TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona State University climatologist is helping others seek shade during the hot summer sun in Arizona.
Ariane Middel is a climatologist with the school of geographical sciences and a few years ago, she led a study to investigate thermal comfort.
According to ASU, she created a robot called "a mean radiant temperature cart," to map out the most comfortable route through campus on a hot summer day.
She says shade is the most important factor and can make you feel 18 degrees cooler.
ASU said Middel used the cart to generate fish-eye views for the Tempe campus and then calculated thermal comfort two times of day in August.
Once she used the thermal comfort map to find the most comfortable route, the algorithm suggested a more shaded route which was longer than a direct route.
ASU said knowing his information can help architects and planners design for more shade on campus.