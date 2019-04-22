GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A local firefighter is being recognized after he came up with a new name for the town of Gilbert.
For the entire week, Gilbert will be known as "Kindness, USA."
Jesse Flocken, a 13 year Firefighter and the founder and CEO of Clearly Relevant, a marketing and media company in Gilbert is the guy behind the idea.
Flocken was on Good Morning Arizona Monday morning to talk about how you can take part in being kind. He also introduced a shining example of that, in the relationship between Firefighter Mase Mattingly and a Gilbert resident, a 12-year-old named Logan.
They have something in common that bonded them, and their kind gestures towards each other has helped their relationship to flourish.