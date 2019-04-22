5c591c9b7b5fe.image.jpg

Local firefighter Jesse Flocken also runs a marketing agency called Clearly Relevant that teamed up with the Global Pay it Forward movement to celebrate kindness on April 28. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A local firefighter is being recognized after he came up with the name "Kindless USA" in the town of Gilbert. 

For the entire week, Gilbert will be known as Kindness USA.

Jesse Flocken, a 13 year Firefighter and the founder and CEO of Clearly Relevant, a marketing and media company in Gilbert is the guy behind the idea.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Gilbert to officially be renamed 'Kindness, USA' for one week]

Flocken was on Good Morning Arizona Monday morning to talk about how you can take part in being kind. He also introduced a shining example of that, in the relationship between Firefighter Mase Mattingly and a Gilbert resident, a 12-year-old named Logan.

They have something in common that bonded them, and their kind gestures towards each other has helped their relationship to flourish.

 

(1) comment

Echo3Mike
Echo3Mike

I believe there is a typo in this article - the headline as well as at least one spot has the name listed as "Kindless" instead of "Kindness"

