PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – LPGA*USGA Girls Golf of Phoenix will host Girls Golf Day at Papago Golf Course to celebrate its 7th year and October 3rd as the official “Girls Golf Day” by the City of Phoenix.
The daylong activities are open to girls of all abilities and about 90 girls from ages 3-18 will participate.
“Girls Golf Day is the largest-attended event we host all year,” said Cori Matheson, director of LPGA*USGA Girls Golf Phoenix.
This year the event will be partially virtual where families can engage online in with a Facebook Live virtual learning guided practice. No reservation is needed.
At Papago Golf Course tournament play will take place, and parents can learn how to help their children participate and grow in what's becoming one of the most popular sports of 2020.
“We have another great day planned for this year with the tournament, expo, Game Changer session and Girl Power Panel. A few of the offerings do require RSVPs and fees, but there also are free opportunities. It’s an easy, fun and inexpensive way to get girls started in a game and an empowering lifestyle they can enjoy all their lives.”
The Girls Golf of Phoenix’s mission is to “Empower, Engage, Enrich and Energize Girls” through year-round golf programming that builds confidence, while offering a fun, safe, and competitive athletic environment. Nationally recognized local golf professional, Sandy LaBauve, started Girls Golf (international program) in Phoenix 30 years ago, and with the leadership of current director, Cori Matheson, the organization is thriving.
Girls Golf of Phoenix is a 501(c)(3) subsidiary of The Junior Golf Association of Arizona, which is funded primarily through local Phoenix-based grants. For more information, visit here, or contact Cori Matheson via email at cori@girlsgolfofphoenix.org or call her at 602-418-2888.