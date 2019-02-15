TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Call it camping for people who don't like to camp or an alternative to a hotel room. Under Canvas Tucson just opened in December about 10 miles east of the city. They offer the luxuries of home and the beauty of nature.
Ranging from standard tents with a fireplace to a suite with a bathroom and plexiglass-stargazing windows, Under Canvas is trying to appeal to all experience levels, no gear necessary.
"We have the tent set up for you, the firewood, the smores, the board games," said guest experience coordinator Rachael Rhode. "The entire experience is provided for you."
And they're keeping things environmentally friendly with batteries to save electricity and pull string showers to save water.
With several locations across the U.S. like Yellowstone and Glacier National Park, Tucson is the newest venture for the owners, who say Saguaro National Park is the perfect location for their first winter camp. And it has even more amenities because of their partnership with neighboring Tanque Verde Ranch.
"There's a pool, tennis courts, dining, a saloon and also a variety of activities like mountain biking, guided hikes and a nature center," Rhode said.
All you need to bring is a sense of adventure!
Tents start at $159 a night and are open until April 21.
They are offering a "locals only" deal with all Arizona residents getting 20 percent off. Use the code LOCAL when booking.
