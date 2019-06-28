PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Known as the friendliest airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor sees around 45 million passengers each year.
But there are plenty of things even the most seasoned Arizona traveler may not know about Sky Harbor.
Here are some fun facts about Arizona's most active airport.
• Terminal 3 was recently renamed after Sen. John McCain following his death.
• Terminal 3 was built in 1979 and has undergone a $590 million renovation, unveiled in January 2019.
• Terminal 3 is home to 5 airlines: Delta, Frontier, JetBlue and Hawaiian.
• Terminal 3 offers high-end dining and local chef's like The Tavern and Christopher's.
• Terminal 4 is named after the late Sen. Barry M. Goldwater.
• Terminal 4 is home to 7 airlines: American, Southwest, West Jet, Volaris, British Airways, Condor and Air Canada.
• You can exchange currency at Terminal 4; cash provided from 25 countries.
• Terminal 4 provides first-of-its-kind urgent care and U.S. CareWays offers X-rays and immunity boosters.
• Sky Harbor saw 4.5 million passengers in March 2019, making it the busiest month in its history.
• As mentioned, Sky Harbor is known as the friendliest airport, 400 volunteers dressed in purple jackets help navigate travelers.
• Sky Harbor was voted No. 78 out of top 100 airports, per WorldAirportAwards.
• Sky Harbor features local artists and exhibits and rotating art can be found at Terminal 3 and 4.
• 45 million passengers travel through Sky Harbor each year, according to KPI Aviation Marketing Solutions.
• 80% of passengers spend $16 each, according to KPI Aviation Marketing Solutions.
• Connecting passengers spend $18 on food, according to KPI Aviation Marketing and Solutions.
• 69% travel for leisure and 31% travel for business, according to KPI Aviation Marketing and Solutions.
