PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the world stands still, and travel plans are put on hold, what far-away and exotic lands are you dreaming of? Is there a country you've always wanted to explore? What's on your bucket list? It feels good to imagine and envision a life that's back to normal.
Travel bans have been in effect globally, but recently "Safe Zones" between certain countries have been implemented. While we wait for the world to reopen fully, we'll take you on a virtual tour of some of the most glorious landscapes that might inspire future travel.
A Wild Road Trip in Ireland
On this Field Trip Friday Abroad, we take you to one of the most picturesque spots in the world- a road trip along Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way.
It's the world's longest driving route -- 1,500 miles along Ireland's sweeping western coast. Gabe the Travel Guy shows us the "must-see" stops along the way. So buckle up and come along for the ride.
Gabe will also give us tips on where to stay and how to save money for when we are ready to travel the world and visit Ireland. For more information, check out www.gabethetravelguy.com or www.ireland.com.
Pure New Zealand
It's the one place in the world where they say the sun comes up first and goes down last. For example, at 10 a.m. in Arizona, it's 5 a.m. the next day in New Zealand. That's right. They are an entire day ahead of us. New Zealand, which consists of two islands, is about a five-hour flight from Australia.
For this Field Trip Friday: Abroad, we explore the islands of New Zealand with new friends, a charming "Kiwi" couple who own a Bed & Breakfast in Twizel, on the South Island. From untamed wilderness, to mist cloaked landscapes, New Zealand is not only home to where magical movies have been filmed, but it also just might be the most beautiful place on Earth. There's no doubt why it's known as "100% Middle-Earth and 100% Pure New Zealand."
For more information, check outwww.NewZealand.com or www.matukaluxurylodge.com.
In Love With Spain
If you're anything like me and have waited your whole life to travel to Spain, the wait will hopefully be over soon enough. For this Field Trip Friday: Abroad, we take you along with us for a little behind-the-scenes of a family vacation to Spain I will forever treasure. It's a country rich in history, culture, and architectural beauty. From Sagrada Familia, Park Guell, Gaudi House, and so much more, for us, it was love at first sight.
For more information, check outhttps://www.spain.info/en or www.riojawinetrips.com.
Inspired By Iceland
They call it "The Land of Fire and Ice." If you're a "Game of Thrones" fan, you'll get the reference, and have probably already thought of visiting the show's main locations. If not, you might want to add Iceland to your must-travel destinations.
On this Field Trip Friday: Abroad, we're taking you out of the heat and into the cold. The country hopes to open its borders to tourists by June 15, 2020, with free COVID-19 tests, unless you have documentation to prove you're healthy. Join us as we Facetime with an ice guide on a kayak near one of Iceland's most well-known glaciers.
For more information, check out www.inspiredbyiceland.com or www.iceguide.is.
There are endless ideas of places you can visit around the world or even in space! Here are some other ways you can virtually escape while social distancing at home.
- Tour the Great Wall of China - Through this website, you can pick how you want to explore the Great Wall. You won't be able to get your steps in, but it is a neat way to visit. "Commonly considered a wonder of the world, the Great Wall boasts a history of over 2,000 years and stretches more than 3,000 miles across several provinces of northern China, making it one of the most impressive ancient structures on the planet." You can choose from two locations on the Great Wall to tour. Virtual ticket prices are $5, which you can purchase on their site.
- Head to Mars - NASA and Google teamed up to give you a 360-degree video of Mars. You can use your mouse to navigate the planet on your own. The website provides instructions on how to move around, learn about Mars, and travel to different mission sites. It's an out of-this-world experience!
- Northern lights views - Have you always wanted to see the gorgeous lights? Every evening, Polar Bears International and Explore.org stream the night sky so you can view it at home. It's kind of a nice way to end a day, don't you think?
- Chile 360 – Through the Chile 360 app, you can explore in a variety of ways. You can explore different locations of Chile, including Easter Island, Torres del Paine, the Atacama Desert, Moai in Anakena, and more. You will be able to visit "natural and cultural destinations," so bring awareness to the country's geography, culture, and people. There are videos and pictures through the app that can take you deeper into the beauty of the country.
- Pharaoh Ramesses VI's Tomb in Egypt – One of the biggest sites to see in Egypt are the tombs. There are a variety of tours you can take, and one of them is the tomb of Pharaoh Ramesses VI. You get to see the long anciently decorated walls along a walkway that leads you through the tomb while directing yourself through. In this tomb, the artwork starts slowly as you enter and gets more detailed as you move on. Then you arrive where he is buried in a huge room. Pay attention to the detail if you can. The artwork is supposed to tell a story. The tour is also free to view.
- A day in Jerusalem – The country of Israel put out a 26-minute virtual tour of Jerusalem, which is one of the holiest places in the world. You can visit the Western Wall, temples and churches, walk around the city and more.
- Virtual reality adventure in Japan- Japan is known for its cherry blossoms, Buddhist Temples, food and more. This tour will give you a glimpse at some of Japan's most beautiful places. You get a 360 degree VR experience and interactive vision. To visit Japan, you will need your Android or iOS with an updated YouTube app, then follow the directions. There are also 16 places from which t0 choose. They are all free as well.
The possibilities are endless! If you want to travel a certain place in the world, now you can -- without getting out of your pajamas or leaving your house.