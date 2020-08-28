PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On this Field Trip Friday, Tess Rafols tried out some cool products to make your camping experience a little more relaxing and fun! Here's more information on the products featured.
-- Hang a hammock anywhere / www.Coalatree.Com
Price: $39
This packable hammock made by Coalatree is very light weight, not even a pound! Easy to pack and carry, compact with an attached pouch. It comes with two ropes that you can tie to any tree or sturdy post. The hammock has two carabiners you easily attach to the ropes. It's with made with a packable parachute nylon, carries up to 450 pounds, so could fit two people. The hammocks come in two sizes and in numerous colors and prints. Coalatree actually started with clothing a decade ago, and they designs eco-minded gear and clothing for the camper and adventurer in everyone.. all their items are practical, stylish and functional.
-- Tommy Breeze hats / https://tommybreeze.Com/
Price: Start at $26
A must have for camping is a good hat to protect your head and your face from the sun. These caps by tommy breeze are perfect for that and they capture these great landscapes that are bright, colorful and fun.
Tommy breeze is a northern california based artist and he has a variety of styles from trucker hats, snap backs and soft-tops. Right now, 15% of all profits go to food banks.
-- Bug Bite Thing / www.Bugbitething.Com
Price: $9.95
A must-have for anyone who is a "mosquito magnet." The Bug Bite Thing is reusable, chemical-free, safe to use on children and adults of all ages. It's Amazon’s best selling product for insect bite relief. The easy-to-use suction tool painlessly and effectively extracts insect saliva/venom from under the skin to get rid of itching, stinging and swelling by removing the irritant, unlike topical creams and ointments which only mask it.
-- Third Eye Headlamp to light the way / www.Thirdeyeheadlamps.Com
Price: $49.99
When you're camping in the woods, it's pitch black at night so you will need light. To help you light the way: Thirdeye Headlamps. The best way to describe them - techy meets art. California artist Sean Anderson designed these cool headbands and created a light that has 6 brightness settings, 168 lumens (very bright) Red & white lights, waterproof.
It runs on 3 AAA batteries. And the headlamp has a lifetime warranty! There are more than 3 dozen headband designs, you can buy different headbands to change them out.
-- Fast-drying towels by Slowtide / https://slowtide.co
Price $29.99
When you're camping, you'll probably hit a nearby lake or hike a trail with a creek, so you're going to need a towel. Well, these are perfect to take with you because they're super absorbent thin, easy to pack and fast drying! They're made by Slowtide and they have dozens of cool designs. The towels are made from 100% sustainably sourced cotton. But even better than just a great looking towel, they're premium quality. Slowtide also makes blankets great to take along on your camping trip.
-- Fun camping socks to keep your feet warm and spirits high / www.Lavley.Com
Price: $10.95
Made by Lavley, the design features a camping scene complete with bonfire, mountains, lake, canoe and a starry night sky.
While the bottom of the socks showcases a funny saying: “I’d rather be camping.”
Their socks are designed to hold up for years of wears and washes without fading while remaining soft and comfortable.
Lavley creates socks, oven mitts and other fun items with witty sayings, bold colors and captivating designs.