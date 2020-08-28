PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a day of adventure, your stomach is likely be be growling. And hot dogs and beans probably isn’t what you’re craving. Although cooking while camping means adapting how you make your meals, that doesn’t mean it has to be difficult. We spoke to the team at Cloth and Flame for some tips.
"As you know, we create these beautiful dining experiences out in the wilderness," said Cooley. "And that really came from an early love for campfire cooking and creating beautiful cooking experiences with our friends in the wilderness."
For our Field Trip Friday story, we met up with Cloth and Flame’s Chef Michael Babcock. He says the key to an amazing meal camping is some prep work ahead of time.
"You do a little bit more at home so your life's easier once your out here," said Babcock. "So, you know, you're really just kind of swinging in the hammock just letting your dinner cook for you."
For our outdoor meal, we cooked over a propane camping stove because of fire restrictions. Chef Babcock made mashed potatoes and beef bourguignon at home and put them in vacuum sealed plastic bags. He says ziplock bags would work just as well.
“The key is to put them in simmering water but not boiling,” said Babcock.
You’re basically poaching your meal while you relax, with very little cleanup of just one pot and disposable bags.
For dessert, we made peach cobbler. Chef Babcock brought cut-up peaches and we made a quick crumble for topping. That went into a skillet, which we covered with foil, and cooked over the camping stove for about 20 minutes. Easy and delicious!
We enjoyed this meal at a beautiful table set up by Cloth and Flame. The simple set-up is something anyone could do while camping by just bringing a few simple decor items from home.
Cloth and Flame is working on a series of videos with Arizona State Parks to help campers with cooking and beautiful setups like this. Look for those soon at https://azstateparks.com/
And for more info on Cloth and Flame can be found here.
Recipes
CAST IRON PEACH COBBLER
Filling
- 2 lbs fresh, slightly under ripe peaches (4 to 5)
- brown sugar, 2 tablespoons
- corn starch, 1 tablespoon
- juice from half a lemon
- vanilla extract, teaspoon
- 1 pinch of salt
Crumble topping
- flour, cup
- white sugar, cup
- cinnamon, teaspoon
- butter, 8 tablespoons, room temperature
- 1 pinch of salt
Directions:
1) In a medium mixing bowl mix all filling ingredients and let rest for 20 mins
2) While filling is resting make crumble topping by mixing all dry ingredients in a bowl.
3) Then add butter and mix with your hands, squeezing the butter into the flour until it roughly resembles corn meal.
4) Add filling to a medium cast iron skillet and add a few tablespoons of water. This will help prevent it from burning.
5) Evenly top filling with crumble.
6) Cover skillet with foil or a lid if you have one.
7) Cook over medium heat for 20 mins. Check a few times to make sure fire is not too hot.
8) Remove from fire and uncover, letting it rest for 15 mins.
9) Enjoy!
BEEF BOURGUIGNON
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 3 slices of bacon, roughly chopped
- 3-4 pounds beef brisket, trimmed of fat (chuck steak or stewing beef) cut into 2-inch cubes
- 2 large carrot sliced 1/2-inch thick
- 3 ribs of celery sliced
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper
- 3 cups red wine from a big red cab
- 3 cups beef stock
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 pound fresh small white or brown mushrooms, halved
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 3 tablespoons butter
Directions:
1) Bring a Dutch oven to medium-high heat and add oil
2) Add bacon and brown evenly, stirring every 30 seconds. Should take 4 to 5 mins.
3) Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon and rest on a paper towel to help drain fat.
4) Season cubed brisket liberally with salt and pepper.
5) Working in batches, brown brisket on all sides. Remove browned pieces to bowl or plate. Do not over crowd the pot. Should take around 10 to 15 mins to complete.
6) After all pieces are browned and removed reduce heat to medium and add onions, carrots and celery and cook for 3 to 4 mins, until vegetables are fragrant and translucent.
7) Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant.
8) Deglaze the pot by adding red wine and beef stock and stir, scrapping the bottom of the pot to remove the frond.
9) Add tomato paste, bacon, brisket, bay leaf, thyme and season with additional generous pinch of salt and pepper.
10) Increase heat to medium high and bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a slow simmer.
11) Cook uncovered for 2 hours,
12) Add mushrooms and cook for additional 45 mins to an hour. The meat should be very tender.
13) Now make a roux. In a small saute pan over medium high heat add 3 tablespoons of butter. When butter is melted and bubbling whisk in 3 tablespoons of flour and continue to cook, whisking continuously for 1 min.
14) Add roux to the pot, increase heat slightly and stir making sure the roux boils and distributes evenly.
15) Turn heat off and let cool.
16) Place in zip lock bags or vacuum pack bag to reheat later.