TORTILLA FLAT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- This Field Trip Friday we're taking a trip to Tortilla Flat, a perfect escape from everyday life right here in Arizona that is filled with culture, art, landscape and of course great food.
History
Take a road trip, in an hour, to the last surviving stagecoach stop along the Apache Trail. We Find the Wild, Wild West in a short one-hour drive! If you've never been, this adventure is definitely worth the trip, either a half day or a full day, it's an adventure even getting here along the windy road of state route 88, or the Apache Trail. You'll pass museums and state parks along the way, Canyon Lake, a Steamboat named Dolly, and then once you get here, you might meet the new owners and notice lots of TLC going into freshen up this legendary attraction.
The land was bought by new owners around 14 months ago. The Superstition Restaurant is filled with $400,000 along the walls which represents over 96 countries. The money is sent is from all over the world to keep the walls growing with money.
Tortilla Flat is near the Tonto National Forest in the Superstition Mountain Range and is a small community in the eastern part of Maricopa County just northeast of Apache Junction.
Lost Dutchman
We found the wild, wild west in about an hour from town, perfect for a family half-day or full day road trip! For the legend and lore of the Superstition Mountains and surrounding area, you must visit Superstition Mountain-Lost Dutchman Museum. It's a 12 acre property home to the Apacheland Barn, an Elvis Memorial Chapel and a collection of mining equipment donated by Phelps Dodge.
This place only exists thanks to a group of folks who loved the history of the Superstition Mountains and the legend of the Lost Dutchman's mine... They came together, created the Superstition Mountain Historical Society, and this 12-acre museum.
Dining, music and shopping
Tortilla Flat is now offering guests a brand-new breakfast menu featuring Arizona-inspired delicacies like prickly pear pancakes, a green chile burrito and an omelet made with the town’s world-famous Killer Chili. Town visitors can enjoy the new menu weekends from 9:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. inside the Superstition Restaurant and Saloon.
A point of pride for Tortilla Flat, is the partnership and support they give to local artists. They feature 15 local artists from Mesa, Scottsdale, Vail Arizona, and all over the state, and they feature their items for sale inside their gift shop. From painters to pottery to soap makers, they showcase tons of talent from all over the state. Including, Sam Chavis of Mesa who is a master wire wrap artist. She cuts, shapes and polishes stones, and turns it into a work of art you can wear!