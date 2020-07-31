PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the cost of about three lattes, you could buy yourself a sweet family memory instead! Come take a road trip with GMAZ! We're covering the four corners of our state on one tank of gas!
We'll take you East to a cliff-side lake and Arizona’s best kept secret, north for a 'haunted' burger in Arizona's "Wickedest City," down south where it's 70 degrees right now, and way out West for an oasis of "Organ Pipes" in the desert!
3 (Starbucks) Coffee Latte Venti's = $13.47 with tax
Tank of Gas East to Roosevelt Lake = $8.95
Tank of Gas South to Colossal Cave, Arizona = $12.66
Tank of Gas North to Jerome, Arizona = $8.90
Tank of Gas West to Organ Pipe Cactus Nat'l Monument, Ajo, Arizona = $12.85
Jerome – For a “haunted burger” and chocolate cake to die for!
For the best burger in Arizona, nothing satisfies that craving better than a “haunted burger” from the "Wickedest Town in the West”. One of Scott’s favorite places to go, when heading north is Jerome, Arizona. Let’s take a tour with him, and stop for the best burger at a local favorite. And just wait until you taste the chocolate cake! It’s to die for!
Arizona’s smallest of the Salt River lakes but a huge hidden treasure
Head east to Canyon Lake---the smallest of the man-made Salt River lakes but don't let that fool you! This lake is a good 10 miles long and cliff-side boasting some of the most scenic views Arizona has to offer! This is a hidden gem in the desert, in the midst of Tortilla Flats, you'll be kayaking, paddle boarding and boating within 30 minutes of the East Valley. Here, you’ll have plenty of space for exploring the lake’s natural beauty by day, and relaxing lake-side by night. For a cost less than a $4 dollar tank of gas, a whole day of adventure awaits!
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ajo, Arizona---Only place in the U.S. where the Organ Pipe Cactus grows wild
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument is a U.S. national monument and UNESCO biosphere reserve located in extreme southern Arizona that shares a border with the Mexican state of Sonora. The park is the only place in the United States where the organ pipe cactus grows wild. Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, NPS is increasing access and services in a phased approach.
Colossal Cave, Vail Arizona-- Deep into the belly of Arizona...a cool and ‘colossal’ cave on the National Register of Historic Places, boasts temps of a chill 70 degrees!
This hidden gem features wilderness, caves, unique rock formations, a butterfly garden and so much more. The caves are the main attraction, with cave tours daily. They are limiting group sizes to accommodate folks, and have closed their adventurous ladder cave tours where you must climb ladders, bridges and squeeze through narrow openings on your belly, but their popular Classic Cave tours are open and is the perfect family-friendly introduction to caves!