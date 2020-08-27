PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Travel experts have called 2020 the "Summer of the Road Trip." No surprise that Americans would choose now to hit the road, as an alternative to travel that may be restricted, canceled, or have required quarantine during the pandemic.
One such family is the Luomas. Eric and Tatum knew the family wouldn't be flying anywhere during such an uncertain time, so they opted to rent an RV from RVshare.com and plan the perfect road trip.
Goals: plenty of quality time with their boys Cayden,10, and Landon, 8; explore state parks and nearby states they hadn't been; maintain social distancing with strangers while enjoying plenty of fresh air and outdoor activity. They succeeded on all fronts.
"This was a big adventure for our family, and was definitely always something on my husband's travel bucket list. He always wanted to take the family on a big road trip and go across country. " He got his wish, with a 3400 mile road trip (not including the drive to Tucson to pick up the rented RV!) Four national parks, five states, and a dude ranch in Montana for good measure, meant every stop was planned, mapped, and reserved. Mom and Dad packing plenty of 2020 essentials like hand sanitizer and face masks along with everything else.
Their boys already have an enviable travel history, with visits to Europe and Hawaii already logged, but both said this was one of their best vacations yet. Highlights for their sons include recalling some stressful moments for Dad behind the wheel, and a traffic jam in Yellowstone caused by a slow moving buffalo. "I didn't want to get rammed, it would be very painful," says the ten year old, wisely.
Traveling in style
2020 is a summer of road trips and camping for a large number of Americans. With so many changes to travel during the pandemic, going your own way in an RV is exceptionally appealing. But not all of us own our own, so the rental business is booming.
Lynnell Green-Keyes owns a Class C RV she's named, Broomhilda. As a grandmother who recently moved near the grandkids, she wasn't using her RV nearly as much as she used to. So, she listed it for rent on Outdoorsy.com and has had her vehicle (equipped with three televisions, a shower, coffee maker and kitchen and a complimentary S'mores kit!) rented nearly nonstop.
Jesse Pacheco is also happily booking his vehicle through Outdoorsy (like Air BnB for wheels) and says his "Arcadia" camper van is equally in demand.
Prices vary depending on the size, amenities, and season. The site lists vehicles both to tow and drive, with hundreds listed in the greater Phoenix area.