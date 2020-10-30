MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween snuck up on this year after a long and unprecedented year with COVID-19 and the upcoming General Election on November 3rd. Yet, those are no excuses for us to get out there and celebrate.
This Field Trip Friday, we are checking out everything spooky including behind the scenes of Scarizona and what they have planned this Halloween to keep everyone safe. We are also introducing some new things this Halloween like the Candy Slide.
Scarizona
Halloween is looking a whole lot different at Scarizona this year with COVID-19. There will be a less attendance policy in place by having ticket purchases made for different time slots. Groups can be no larger than ten people and waiting areas will be separated by at least ten feet too to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
Haunted Drive-Thru
The haunted drive-thru is $50 per car and you get the full haunted house experience from the comfort of your car. On Halloween, it is 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Haunted Houses
The three haunted houses this year will feature their own terrors including darkness, spiders, snakes, blood and more. Tickets are sold by two, four or six people starting at $69.95 or $35 per person.
- Epic Fear
- Slayer's Slaughter House
- Startled Darkness
And can't forget the Dark Room that you can walk through for a scare or two.
Halloween at schools
School-aged children don't always really understand what is going on in the world like a global pandemic, after all, their biggest concerns at their age is more like getting a toy or a snack. The simple things.
Most parents have been struggling with the balance of having to say no to more things because of COVID-19 and one of those things up in the air is Halloween because we all remember how much we wanted to go trick-or-treating.
With kids back in school for in-person learning, Rancho Solano teachers are sharing their take on the holiday so that kids can have the best of both worlds - fun Halloween games and learning at all once.
Candy Slide
Halloween this year is after a global pandemic changed events, holidays and everyday life. One of the biggest concerns this year with COVID-19 in mind has been trick-or-treating for the kiddos. From grabbing candy from neighbors, being in crowds, and eating candy, the movement of a virus is tougher. Most parents don't want to take trick-or-treating away from their kids who waited all year for it but most parents are concerns with the spread of COVID-19.
You can wear masks, use sanitizer like crazy but the concern is still there. This year, meet the Candy Slide. It is a long designed tube that you can decorate over your handrail outside your home that will send kids candy from six feet away.