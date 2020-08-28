PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Camping is a great way to beat the heat, but where do you start.
Maybe you’re new to Arizona or a native who’s looking to explore new places.
We hit the road north this Field Trip Friday to show you some of the best spots to take in the fresh air.
Apache Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona is such a beautiful place, and after watching all of Netflix this summer, maybe you’re looking for a change of scenery.
“You don’t have to be cooped up, you can come out, you can hike, you can bike, ride, drive, just recreate,” said Apache Sitgreaves National Forest Ranger, Josh Miller.
He said if you love fishing, Fool Hollow Lake is a great spot.
There you can find developed campsites not far from the lake and some very peaceful views with lots of wildlife to see.
“When you are out of town on a real clear dark night, the stars are amazing, they are absolutely amazing,” Miller said.
Next we zip north to the lake mary area and the pine grove campground.
People love this place. There’s tons to do like boating, fishing, bird watching and wind sailing if you want!
And If you’re not a fan of Port-O-John type toilets, the ones at Pine Grove actual flush.
Off to the Verde Valley we go to Dead Horse Ranch State Park. Don’t let the name scare you, this place is very much alive surrounded by the lush Verde Valley.
Here you can camp in tent or RV, or rent one of their wooden cabins!
Lots of cute critters to see here too from birds, to foxes or even otters in the nearby Verde River.
Lynx Lake Recreation area has a lot to offer too. It’s not far from Prescott if you need supplies or want to cheat and get take out while you camp.
Boating, fishing, mountains biking and hiking. This spot is about an hour and half from Phoenix and has all the nature and fun you need.
There are so many amazing places to camp in our great state, but my personal favorite, well that has to be the Mogollon Rim. Why? The views are tough to beat!
The Mogollon Rim is a gem that's just about an hour and a half drive from Phoenix. The cool air and the lush smell of the ponderosas are amazing.
Woods Canyon Lake is nearby, there you can rent a paddle board or boat to cruise the lake with your family and friends.