PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's that time of the year when the Valley becomes one of the headquarters for Spring Training. On this Field Trip Friday, we're checking out some Valley ballparks, and exhibits.
Yeah, it's a pandemic year, and yes, there are lots of COVID restrictions, but stadiums all over the Valley still hope you come out and enjoy some ballgames, and forget about all your troubles for just a few hours.
Spring Training locations:
- American Family Fields of Phoenix
- Camelback Ranch
- Goodyear Ballpark
- Hohokam Stadium
- Peoria Sports Complex
- Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
- Scottsdale Stadium
- Sloan Park
- Surprise Stadium
- Tempe Diablo Stadium
What to expect at Spring Training games after COVID-19
- Hand sanitizing stations
- Signage about keeping a six foot distance
- Zip-tied chairs to prevent sitting close
- Physically distanced pods in the grass
- Masks will be required unless eating
- Only tightly packed food will be allowed - no peanuts or sunflower seeds
- Smaller crowds and less tickets. Some tickets will be sold in bundles - two, four, or six packs and many have already sold out.
- No fans at morning workouts or fans near the players
- No cash
- No paper rosters
- City of Surprise will be disinfecting the seats and other areas of the stadium by using a drone.
Mesa Historical Museum
If you are interested in getting deeper into the world of baseball and Spring Training, check out this new exhibit, Play Ball: The Arizona Spring, at the Mesa Historical Museum. It will include the history of Spring Training, all about the creation of the Cactus League, the Cactus League Hall of Fame, and much more from the last 100 years of baseball in Mesa. For more information, you can visit their website here.