Field Trip Friday: Arizona Diamondbacks' home opener 2021

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a full season of no fans in 2020, the Arizona Diamondbacks are ready to welcome Arizonans back to Chase Field for their home opener against the Cincinnati Reds tonight.
The game starts at 6:40 p.m. and the team has expanded capacity at Chase Field to approximately 20,000 fans per game, beginning with tonight's home opener. The initial capacity sold out in less than 2 hours.
"As we continue to see the key measurements improve throughout the state and the restrictions lifted on businesses, we feel very comfortable that we can permit additional fans to enjoy D-backs baseball while still providing a safe and comfortable environment," said D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall.
The team unveiled a series of health and comfort measures ensuring fan safety. Mobile food ordering, cashless/touchless concessions and merchandise and increased sanitation measures around the ballpark were among the new additions to Chase Field.
"We will continue to require masks and ask fans to distance appropriately while keeping all other policies in place to start the season," said Hall.
The team has also announced a clear bag policy. The first 5,000 fans on April 9 through 11 will receive a clear tote bag, courtesy of Gila River Hotels and Casinos.
Additional ticket information regarding games after May 16 will be announced at a later date. Ticket information is available online.