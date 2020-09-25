PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Golf has grown by 30% during the coronavirus pandemic - only of the only areas that saw a significant boom. Why you ask? Find out in this week's Field Trip Friday!
2020’s Best “Golf Resort” in the Southwest---we’ll tell you which course ranks #1: The Boulders
We're celebrating golf this morning for this Field Trip Friday from the beautiful Boulders Resort & Spa in North Scottsdale.... It's Tee Time! And, it makes sense, Arizona is a golf-state, over seeding is happening right now, which means we're heading into prime golf weather, and if you think about it, golf courses in Arizona were the one area that remained opened during the COVID shut-downs; seems like golf is the thing to do in 2020. And, the place to do it... well, you've got to check out The Boulders. They were named 2020's Best Golf Resort in the Southwest by Golf Digest, and in terms of beauty and amenities, it's hard to argue with that!
How Top Golf is Popularizing The Game: And Improve Your Swing within Minutes!
Improve Your Golf Stroke Within Minutes! How Top Golf Is Helping Popularize The Game of Golf! If you're not ready to hit the links, and feel like you could use some lessons and some real practice, how about improving your game, indoors at Top Golf! Top Golf is definitely more nightclub than country club. But this place is really attracting the millennial crowd, with its youthful, fun vibe, which some say has played a major role in popularizing golf with the younger generations. How? Well, here, you can be a beginner, there's no pressure, no embarrassment, it's just one giant micro-chipped game, similar to darts. But, how do you get better and can you improve your stroke, within minutes? They actually have golf instructors here, and they''ll help you do just that, which you can take with you, when you are ready to get out there on the course.
It’s Prickly Pear Season---the tastiest drinks to help wrap up a day on the Golf Course
At the Resort Pool, in front of one of the most iconic views on this property, a giant boulder with a waterfall that doesn't quit, we had to stop for a little break and talk about what good things we can consume while playing a round of golf. It's Prickly Pear Harvest Season, so I'm thinking anything with this cactus fruit, has be pretty tasty! It is prickly pear harvest season! Boulders Chefs Create New Dishes from a Plentiful Prickly Pear Harvest. The Boulders Resort & Spa, renowned for its 1,300 acres in the Sonoran Desert foothills of Carefree, is a nature-lover’s paradise where the plant life have been left virtually untouched to prosper.
Tennis & Pickleball! How Other Sports Are Attracting Fans to the Great Outdoors
We've been talking about golf all morning, but another outdoor sport worth mentioning... Tennis Anyone?! The tennis club here at The Boulders offers lessons, clinics, and even Pickleball, and not just for members. So, if you've always wanted to play, now's your chance... We've got Scott down below getting some pointers... Ranked as one of the “Top 50 Tennis Resorts in America” by Tennis Magazine, The Boulders features exceptional service and first-class facilities including the newly-renovated terraced Tennis Garden
Golf Gadgets-Hot and New Golf Gadgets! What are the hottest gadgets in golf that could improve your game? Scott is an ole' pro when it comes to golf and gadgets. He's bee golfing for years, and has tried next to everything to take a few swings off his stroke... he shows us some of his favorite items, a few must-haves, and some new products that have hit the scene, that you might want to add to your golf bag.