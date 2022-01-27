Barrett-Jackson celebrates 50 years of car auctions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Barrett-Jackson, the car auction company based in Scottsdale, is celebrating 50 years. Arizona's Family took a trip to Scottsdale to check out what's happening at this year's car show.

Barrett-Jackson Showroom

Every year, Barrett-Jackson features something new and different. 

Scott Pasmore has a look inside the Barrett-Jackson showroom. (Sponsored by Sanderson Ford)

The Buzz Eatery

Want to grab a quick bite to eat and a free coffee? The Buzz Eatery and Treats has a fantastic takeaway menu with everything you need to get started. Check out the "Buzz Bites" for a healthy, protein and fiber filled way to power through your morning.

Bonhams: The Scottsdale Auction 

Dustin Hoffman's 1949 Buick Roadmaster Convertible from the iconic "Rain Man" film is up for auction. Worth an estimated $150,000 to $250,000, it's just one of the beautiful automobiles available at the auction which kicks off on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Bonhams has especially rare and exotic cars for auction. (Sponsored by Sanderson Ford)

Chauncey Social

Chauncey Social is becoming a popular spot for car enthusiasts to eat at after a day at the auctions. The restaurant has some features running in light of the auctions. $8 drinks like Pink Whitney and Jim Beam Ginger Highball Seltzers, anyone? 

Barrett-Jackson Porsche Table

So what does it take to get down to business? It's a one-of-kind conference room, just miles away from the excitement.

Bet you've never seen a conference table like this! Scott Pasmore takes us inside the Barrett-Jackson conference room, where a Porsche is the centerpiece.

