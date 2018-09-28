CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler is the fourth largest city in Arizona and one of the fastest growing innovation and technology centers in the country.
Chandler ranks pretty high nationally in some great categories:
#1 Best City to Find a Job, WalletHub 2018
According to a recent article from WalletHub, Chandler received a score of 67.66, which was the highest on the list. Chandler was also number one in the city with the highest employment growth.
#1 Best City to Buy a Family Home, SmartAsset 2017
In a 2017 article from SmartAsset, Chandler was ranked first place. The article states Chandler's home value increased to 45 percent between the years 2011 and 2015.
#4 Most Prosperous Large City, Economic Innovation Group 2017
Chandler ranked in the top 10 in this list.
#5 Safest City to Raise a Family, GoodCall 2017
According to the article by GoodCall, researchers weighted the crime rate at 30 percent of the final score. Vehicle safety accounted for percent air quality was 25 percent. Chandler was ranked in the top 5.
#6 Most Livable City in the U.S., SmartAsset 2017
According to the article by SmartAsset, the average resident living in Chandler has about $22,000 in income only 3.8 percent of people are unemployed. Chandler is also has one of the lowest violent crime rates in the country.
#10 Affordable Towns with the Best Schools, Realtor.com 2017
According to the article, Chandler ranked high on the list thanks to two local school districts: Kyrene and Paragon. The article added that both districts seek to attract top students with strong academics, small class sizes, activities such as technology and art.
#11 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers, WalletHub
In the article from WalletHub, Chandler got a score of 63.92 and was also ranked fourth in affordability and 12th in real-estate market.
#13 Best City for Women in Tech, SmartAsset 2018
According to SmartAsset, Women make up 29 percent of tech jobs in Chandler.
