Field Trip Friday Living Room Edition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Stay-at-home orders have been put into place here in Arizona after an executive order from Governor Ducey due to the coronavirus which is also why kids are not going back to finish the school year.

Having kids home during a summer is long enough but it has been extended to be even longer now, and creating a need to find a way to keep kids busy minus the access to summer camps is a battle by itself. Same goes with adults who are looking to get a workout in or participate in an extracurricular activity without leaving the house. The biggest issue is probably finding the motivation.

In this Field Trip Friday, we are exploring places where you can find that motivation as well as adventures without having to leave your living room!

Here are a few ways to keep everyone in your home busy:

At home virtual piano lessons

A home workouts

Free online cooking classes

Dance classes for all ages

Karate classes

Free museum tours

+2 Virtual activities for the kids that get them off the couch There are lots of great virtual options that will both keep your kids active and help support local businesses at the same time.

Chris and Heidi Powell help motivate you to workout at home. Staying busy, keeping up a routine and of course taking care of yourself. And you can actually workout without equipment! Who would have thought? GMAZ viewers can get 30 days of free workouts from the Powell's fitness app called Transform. Just text GMAZ30 to 833-200-7099.

Did you know that Arizona is the home to the Musical Instrument Museum? It's located in North Phoenix near Mayo and Tatum Boulevards. One would think that musical instruments is something you need to hold in your arms but actually they are offering virtual tours. Everyone can learn about the history of instruments and more.

Here are some virtual tours of local Arizona destinations from your home:

First Friday Art Walk

Scottsdale Arts Festival

Tempe Springs Festival of the Arts

USS Arizona Memorial Gardens

Phoenix Zoo

Odysea Aquarium

Phoenix Art Museum

Arizona Science Center

Butterfly Wonderland

Hall of Flame Fire Museum

Tour the Grand Canyon

The ideas are endless! There is so many things you can do from your home and not feel bored. Once you discover these things, it may make leaving in the future when you are allowed to, something of the past. Now you can visit the MVD, doctor office's and more in your jammies. So why not make it fun too?